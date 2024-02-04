Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

