Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,980,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

