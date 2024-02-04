Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,725 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

