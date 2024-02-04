Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

CASY stock opened at $275.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

