Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 518 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

DexCom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

