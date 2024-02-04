Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 518 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom
DexCom Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DexCom
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.