Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,175 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 1.23% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $19.36 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 129.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

