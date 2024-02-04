Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

