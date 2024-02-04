Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

