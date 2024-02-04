O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $951.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $776.43 and a 52-week high of $1,054.57.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

