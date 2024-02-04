Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.39. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 226,338 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.