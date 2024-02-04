Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
NYSE OSK opened at $113.43 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Oshkosh Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oshkosh
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Dividend tax calculator
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.