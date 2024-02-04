Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $113.43 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

