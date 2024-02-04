Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

