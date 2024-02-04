OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.18% of OSI Systems worth $23,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

OSIS opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.72 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

