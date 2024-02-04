Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) versus Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Financial Contrast

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Osisko Mining and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and Osisko Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A N/A -$4.49 million $0.42 4.48 Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.15 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.36

Osisko Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26% Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02%

Summary

Osisko Mining beats Osisko Development on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

