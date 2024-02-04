PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.54.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.