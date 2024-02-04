Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS GCOW opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

