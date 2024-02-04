Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

