Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.38.

PKI stock opened at C$47.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.01. Parkland has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$47.37. The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.4071058 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

