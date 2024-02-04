Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

