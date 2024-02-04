Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.31. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 6,188,959 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

