Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.28).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.86) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

LON PNN opened at GBX 693.50 ($8.82) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 729.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 689.62. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 952.50 ($12.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,558.33, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

