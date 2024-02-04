PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,636.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,301 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,015. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

