Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.80

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.29), with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.22).

PHLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.71) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 159. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,420.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

