Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 360.7% in the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $661.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $666.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

