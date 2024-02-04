PNM Resources (PNM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PNM opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PNM Resources by 137.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.