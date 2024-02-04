Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $99.11 and last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 207414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,352,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,665,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,920,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.65.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

