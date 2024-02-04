Premier Health of America’s (PHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Premier Health of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Premier Health of America Stock Performance

Shares of PHA stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$25.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.79. Premier Health of America has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.51.

Get Premier Health of America alerts:

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.41 million during the quarter. Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier Health of America will post 0.012419 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.