Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEXGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.65. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.