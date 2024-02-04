Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.65. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
