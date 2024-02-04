Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,052 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,630,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,279,000 after purchasing an additional 605,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after buying an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after buying an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $355,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548,165 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,650 shares of company stock worth $19,194,966 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.