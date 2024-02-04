Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

View Our Latest Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.