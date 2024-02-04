Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By William Blair

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $20.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Shares of CB stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,408,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Chubb by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

