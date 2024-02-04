Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.31. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.05 EPS.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS.
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %
Elevance Health stock opened at $495.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.78. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $501.78.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
