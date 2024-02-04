Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Lowered by Roth Capital

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
High Tide Stock Performance
Shares of HITI opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide
About High Tide
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.