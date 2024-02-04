Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Lowered by Roth Capital

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

About High Tide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 184,280 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

