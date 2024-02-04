Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc Reduced by Analyst (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %

CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

