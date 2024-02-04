Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Lowered by Wedbush

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

PHM stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.