Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Cut by William Blair

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Robert Half in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.1 %

RHI opened at $80.86 on Friday. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Robert Half by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 6.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

