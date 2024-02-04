Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $47.53.
Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
