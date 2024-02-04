Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Decreased by B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

KLIC opened at $46.06 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 697,496 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

