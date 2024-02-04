Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sanmina Co. Increased by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sanmina in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

