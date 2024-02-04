Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

