Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Issued By William Blair

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn
Boot Barn Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.