Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Super Micro Computer, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Super Micro Computer in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $19.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.77 EPS.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $579.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $606.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average is $298.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

