Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Lowered by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$65.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.13. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,862 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.