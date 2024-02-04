Qiagen (QGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QGEN stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Qiagen by 3.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $49.48 to $43.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.55 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $46.39 to $51.55 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.36 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.99.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

