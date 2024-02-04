Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,800 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.