Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,800 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $31.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.