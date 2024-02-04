Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,329 shares of company stock worth $1,327,150. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

