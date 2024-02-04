Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 32,065 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,065 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

