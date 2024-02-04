Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Radian Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radian Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Radian Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Radian Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.