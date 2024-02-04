Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

