Raymond James Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPI. Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.49. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$35.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

