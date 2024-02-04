Raymond James Increases DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DHT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.77. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.45.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

